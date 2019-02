[India], Feb 20 (ANI): A blast took place in a toilet of a general coach of Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express on Wednesday evening, the Ministry of Railways said. The explosion was of low-intensity.

The blast took place when Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express was near Barrajpur station, close to Kanpur around 7:10 pm.

Prima facie, it appears to be a blast of explosive. There are no injuries or casualties, the Railways said. (ANI)