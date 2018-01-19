Low per capital income result of 'indiscriminate bifurcation': Andhra CM

[India], Jan 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that indiscriminate bifurcation of the state caused injustice to five crores people and lead to low per capita income.

Naidu at the second day of the district collectors conference here said that Andhra Pradesh has the lowest per capital income in the state, but that doesn't mean that the people are incapable.

"Andhra Pradesh has the lowest per capital income in the southern region and it is not because of the people, but it is due to the result of state bifurcation. The indiscriminate bifurcation caused injustice to five crores people in the state," Naidu said.

Further stressing on the issue, the Andhra Chief Minister averred that the state government is currently healing the bifurcation wounds. "Andhra Pradesh is lagging behind other states by 25 percent to 30 percent. We request the Centre to help us until we come equal to other states. If needed, we are ready to appeal for this in the Supreme Court," he said. (ANI)