Loyola college apologises for 'anti-government' paintings

Chennai: Following protests from the BJP, and the right-wing groups, Loyola College in Chennai apologised for the paintings exhibited "against a particular religious group, social institution, political party and the country's leadership".

In a one-page apology, the management "acknowledged the lapse and apologised for the insurmountable hurt this has caused". The college has also mentioned that the offensive exhibits had been "removed" the moment the institution's attention was drawn to it."

The event was conducted by the college jointly with Alternative Media Centre, titled 'Veethi Virudhu Vizha' (Street award festival) on 19th and 20th. A painting exhibition was organised on the sidelines of the event, which was aimed at creating a record with the Acme Book of World Records for the most number of art forms performed under one roof. Several BJP and RSS leaders including Tamilisai Soundarajaran and H. Raja have condemned this incident. Earlier, Tamilisai said "my blood is boiling seeing these paintings. They have insulted our Bharat Mata. I demand an apology from the Loyola Institution or else BJP will stage a huge protest." Pro-Hindu activists have called the paintings "derogatory" and said that it was an attempt to malign the image of the PM, RSS and other Hindus. BJP national secretary H Raja said that the event was organised by Naxals who force people to convert to Christianity and insult Hindus and their tradition.