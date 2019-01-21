Loyola college displayed paintings insulting PM: H Raja

Chennai: BJP National Secretary H Raja has filed a complaint claiming paintings displayed by folk artists has insulted PM, BJP and RSS. It is an attempt to malign the Prime Minister and the BJP is what he has alleged in his complaint.



Also, Subramanian Swamy said 'Loyola college is known for being intolerant'. Loyola, meanwhile claims the paintings were displayed without their knowledge and the paintings were exhibited on Sunday, at an event in the college.

Loyola has said that one of the departments had conducted the event. Since there were lot of people, they were not aware of who displayed the pictures. Now, a meeting has been held by the college officials.

Their statement, however, has not been convincing enough for the BJP. H. Raja has been tweeting about this incident since last night and he has formally launched a complaint.