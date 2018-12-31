LPG to get cheap from Jan 1

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): The price of Non-Subsidised LPG in Delhi will be decreased by Rs.120.50 per cylinder from January 1, due to fall in the price of the domestic cooking gas in international market and strengthening of US dollar-rupee exchange rate.

Accordingly, the upfront cash payment by the consumer of domestic LPG will also reduce by Rs.120.50 per cylinder. "Domestic LPG consumer will now be required to make an upfront cash payment of Rs.689.00 per cylinder in place of Rs.809.50per cylinder," read an official statement issued on Monday.

As domestic LPG prices are subsidised by the government, the effective price after subsidy to the consumer will be reduced by Rs.5.91 per cylinder (from Rs. 500.90 in December 2018 to Rs.494.99 for the month of January 2019). The balance amount will be borne as subsidy by the central government and will be transferred to the bank account of LPG consumers after purchase and delivery of a refill. (ANI)