LS adjourned after paying tributes to Hukum Singh

[India], Feb 5. (ANI): Lok Sabha on Monday was adjourned for the day as a mark of respect to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Kairana, Hukum Singh, who passed away on February 3.

Singh passed away in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday after suffering from breathing difficulties for long.

The Kairana MP had been under treatment at Noida's JP Hospital for a month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Singh's demise and recalled the "great diligence" with which he served the people of Uttar Pradesh.

"Anguished by the demise of MP and veteran leader from Uttar Pradesh, Shri Hukum Singh Ji. He served the people of UP with great diligence and worked for the welfare of farmers. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief," the Prime Minister tweeted. Before being elected MP from Kairana in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Singh had been a seven-term MLA from west Uttar Pradesh during the course of which he served as minister both in the Congress and BJP governments. In the run-up to the 2017 UP polls, Singh had hogged the headlines with his claim in 2016 that 346 Hindu families had been forced to migrate from western UP due to the poor law and order situation. (ANI)