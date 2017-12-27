LS passes bill to protect unauthorised Delhi colonies

[India], December 27 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill, providing protection to unauthorised colonies and slums in Delhi from punitive action for three more years.

The existing deadline to regularise or relocate such colonies will expire on Sunday, which the bill proposes to extend to December 31, 2020, in order to have framework for orderly arrangements in place.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week and was introduced in the lower House by Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday.

If made the law, it would give breather to unauthorised colonies by saving them from punitive action by local authorities until the end of December 2020. (ANI)