LS passes Constitution (124 Amendment) Bill, 2019, PM Modi terms it 'landmark moment in nation's history'

[India], Jan 9 (ANI): "The passage of The Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha is a landmark moment in our nation's history", remarked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Soon after the passage of the bill in the Lok Sabha, which grants 10 percent reservation in education and government jobs to economically-weaker individuals belonging to the general category, across religions, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and hailed it as a move to ensure justice for all.

"It sets into motion the process to achieve an effective measure that ensures justice for all sections of society. I thank MPs from all the parties who supported The Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha," wrote the Prime Minister.

Terming it a part of Central Government's 'commitment towards the development of all', he further added, "I also appreciate those MP colleagues who enriched today's debate with their views. We are resolutely committed to the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.' It is our endeavor to ensure that every poor person, irrespective of caste or creed gets to lead a life of dignity, and gets access to all possible opportunities."

Echoing similar sentiments, Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan also said that the passing of this bill will be beneficial for all in the long run.

Speaking to ANI she said, "LS passes Constitution (124 Amendment) Bill, 2019: I felt good as my children used to ask me 'what about us, what about economically weak, will only caste matter?'. Many questions were answered today. It will be very beneficial in the long run."

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also called it a historic bill and asserted that he is assured of it passing in the Rajya Sabha.

"It is a historic bill. Those people who couldn't get the benefits of reservation till now will be benefited. It had been a demand of people since a long time. This bill has been brought in the interest of the nation. I'm assured that it'll be passed in Rajya Sabha also," said Singh speaking to media after passing of the bill in Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a Constitution Amendment Bill to grant 10 percent reservation in education and government jobs to economically-weaker individuals belonging to the general category, across religions.

The reservation is meant for economically-weaker individuals whose annual earning is below Rs. 8 lakh and who possess less than 5 acres of agriculture land.

There were 323 votes in favor of the bill, and 3 against it. (ANI)