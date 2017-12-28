LS passes Triple Talaq bill, all amendments negated

[India], Dec. 28 (ANI): After much debate and discussion, the Triple Talaq bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha.

All the amendments moved by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) Bhartruhari Mahtab, the Congress party's Sushmita Dev and the Communist Party of India's (Marxist) A. Sampath were negated in the Lower House of the Parliament.

The Congress party in the Parliament, while extending support for the Triple Talaq bill, said that there are certain lacunae in it that need to be rectified before bringing it into force.

According to Owaisi, the proposed bill violated the fundamental rights of Muslims. Meanwhile, the passed bill will now be introduced in the Rajya Sabha for passage before it is forwarded to the President for signing it into a law. The bill, if implemented into a law, will make Triple Talaq a criminal offense. It proposes a three-year jail term for a Muslim man who divorces his wife in any form of spoken, written or by electronic means such as email, SMS, and WhatsApp. (ANI)