LS Poll 2019: BJP wins 192 seats, leading on 111

[India], May 23 (ANI): BJP has won 192 Lok Sabha seats, while is leading on 111 other seats, as per the latest details of vote counting on the website of Election Commission of India (ECI).

The counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections is underway across the country, which voted for 542 seats in seven-phases, beginning April 11 and ending on May 19.

The Congress party has been declared victorious on 32 seats and is leading on 20 seats.

In all, the result has been declared for 309 seats so far. The counting for remaining 233 seats is still underway.

All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) has won 12 seats, while is leading on 10 seats in West Bengal. Biju Janata Dal is leading on 12 seats in Odisha. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu has won nine seats, while is leading on 14. Janata Dal-United, an ally of BJP in Bihar, has won 10 seats and leading on six seats. Shiv Sena in Maharashtra has won nine seats and leading on nine. In Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP is leading on 22 seats. In Telangana, TRS has won seven seats and leading on two seats as per details updated by the ECI at 10.30 pm. (ANI)