LS polls 2019: BJP wins 275 seats, leading on 28

[India], May 24 (ANI): BJP won 275 Lok Sabha seats, while is leading on 28 other seats, as per the latest details of vote counting on the website of Election Commission of India (ECI).

The counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections is underway across the country, which voted for 542 seats in seven-phases, beginning April 11 and ending on May 19.

The Congress party has been declared victorious on 32 seats and is leading on 20 seats.

In all, the result has been declared for 467 seats so far. The counting for remaining 75 seats is still underway.

All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) won 19 seats, while is leading on 3 seats in West Bengal. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won one seat and is leading on 11 seats in Odisha. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu won 21 seats, while is leading on two seats. Janata Dal-United, an ally of BJP in Bihar, won 16 seats. Shiv Sena in Maharashtra has won 16 seats and leading on two. In Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP is leading on 10 seats and is leading on 12 seats. In Telangana, TRS has won nine seats, as per details updated by the ECI at 2:25 am. (ANI)