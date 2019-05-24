LS polls 2019: BJP wins 288 seats, leading on 15

[India], May 24 (ANI): BJP won 288 Lok Sabha seats, while is leading on 15 other seats, as per the latest details of vote counting on the website of Election Commission of India (ECI).

The counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections is underway across the country, which voted for 542 seats in seven-phases, beginning April 11 and ending on May 19.

The Congress party has been declared victorious on 50 seats and is leading on 2 seats.

In all, the result has been declared for 506 seats so far. The counting for remaining 36 seats is still underway.

All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) won 19 seats, while is leading on 3 seats in West Bengal. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won two seats and is leading on 10 seats in Odisha. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu won 22 seats, while is leading on one seat. Janata Dal-United, an ally of BJP in Bihar, won 16 seats. Shiv Sena in Maharashtra has won 17 seats and leading on one. In Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP is leading on 21 seats and is leading on 1 seat. In Telangana, TRS has won nine seats, as per details updated by the ECI at 6:45 am. (ANI)