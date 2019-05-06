LS polls: 252 FIRs for MCC violation registered in Delhi

[India], May 6 (ANI): In the wake of the ongoing Lok Sabha election, the Election Commission (EC) on Monday announced that it has, by far, registered as many as 252 FIRs in connection with the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the national capital.

Delhi is slated to go for polls in the seventh phase on May 12.

"Up till now, a total of 252 FIRs have been lodged, out of which 8 are against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 36 against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 20 against Congress party, two against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), 1 against Samajwadi Party (SP), 5 against Communist Party of India (CPI) and 160 against the heads of other political parties," stated Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh in a press release.

59 cases were also recorded against the misuse of official vehicles, blaring of loudspeakers and illegal meetings. Other than that, Municipal Cooperation removed a total of 35, 1303 hoardings from various locations across Delhi and also seized huge amount of cash and narcotics. "A record 1412 kgs of narcotics have also been seized. 448 FIRs were registered under Arms Acts pertaining to this. Till date, Rs 4,08,37,305 cash, 668 unlicensed arms and 2972 cartridges, explosives and bombs have also been seized by Special Security Team (SST) team," the statement further read. It also underlined that as part of the prevention measure ahead of the elections, as many as 107417 persons were booked under various sections of Delhi Police Act. A total of 2384 complaints were also received on the Citizen-Vigil application (C-vigil), a mobile application launched by EC last year to report MCC violation. (ANI)