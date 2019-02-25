LS polls: BSP, SP announce pre-poll alliance for Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) will be contesting Lok Sabha elections in alliance in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand, it was announced on Monday.

The two parties have also announced a seat-sharing arrangement.

Out of 27 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, SP will contest on three seats and BSP will field its candidates in rest of the constituencies, according to a joint press statement of the two parties.

Incidentally, BSP is an alliance partner in the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government with its two MLAs extending their support to the state government.

Out of five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand, SP will contest only on one seat, Pauri Garhwal, and BSP will be contesting on all other seats. Last month, SP and BSP had announced their alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the coming Lok Sabha polls by agreeing to contest 38 seats each out of 80 Lok Sabha constituencies. Two seats had been left for other parties which later went up to three with SP sacrificing one more seat. The two parties have also agreed not to put up candidates from Rai Bareli and Amethi, currently represented by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi respectively. (ANI)