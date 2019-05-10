LS polls: Chattisgarh CM exudes confidence over Congress' victory, says country in mood of change

[India], May 06 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel exuded confidence over Congress' victory in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections claiming that the country is in the mood of change, hence, certainly the Congress' government will be formed after May 23.

On being asked that how confident he is over Congress' victory in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Baghel told reporters, "The atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and other states is good towards the Congress. The BJP is very behind. The country is in the mood of change, certainly, the Congress government will be formed."

On being asked to respond on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks on late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi during a public rally, he said, "Look at the statement given by Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur (BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal), Prime Minister's remark about Rajiv ji, it is clear to everyone that such statements are in support of terrorism. The Prime Minister should take care of his dignity and post as we did not expect such comments by him."

Referring to the 1999 plane hijack which led to the release of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar to Kandahar, the Chief Minister also accused the BJP of having links with the terrorists and Naxals.

Questioning why till date no investigation was initiated in the ghastly Pulwama terror attack by JeM which claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel on February 14, he said, "Masood Azhar was sent to Pakistan by BJP. What is the relation between them? They (BJP) have relations with terrorists and Naxals...The probe in the Pulwama terror attack did not start till date. When the terror attack took place, why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was doing a photo shoot?"

Talking about the policy to tackle with the Naxals issue, the Chief Minister said after the completion of the ongoing general elections, he will interact with the central government and other Naxal-affected states to form a policy regarding the problem.

"Naxalism is not only in Chhattisgarh but in other states as well. It is necessary to work in a collective way to prevent this. After the Model Code of Conduct, we will also interact with the Centre and other states to form a policy to tackle with the Naxal issue," Baghel said. (ANI)