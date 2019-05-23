LS polls: Congress leads in Punjab in early trends

[India], May 23 (ANI): Congress is leading on eight Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, while Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally Shiromani Akali Dal each on two each. Aam Aadmi Party was leading on one Lok Sabha seat in the state, as the trends of the vote counting came in on Thursday.

In all, 13 Lok Sabha constituencies are at stake in the state.

The BJP has contested the Lok Sabha election in alliance with the SAD in the state.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal is contesting from Firozepur seat, while his wife and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is fighting the polls from Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency.

As per the latest trends, both the candidates are leading in their respective seats. Other political heavyweights contesting elections include state AAP chief Bhagwant Mann (Sangrur), former Union Minister Manish Tewari (Anandpur Sahib), Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who is fighting from Amritsar seat, which was lost by his colleague Arun Jaitley in the last poll. Actor Sunny Deol is fighting elections from Gurdaspur seat on BJP ticket. Punjab, where the Congress is in power, voted in the last phase of general elections on May 19. (ANI)