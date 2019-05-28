LS polls: Jayant Sinha retains his Hazaribagh seat

[India], May 24 (ANI): Union Minister Jayant Sinha on Friday gained a victory over Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency by a margin of 4,79,548 votes.

Sinha polled 7,27,359 votes with a vote share of 67.42 per cent. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he had won by the margin of 1,59,128 votes.

This time the lawmaker contested against the grand alliance-supported Congress candidate Gopal Sahu and CPI's Bhuvneshwar Mehta.

At the national level, BJP, whose campaign was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank, won 288 seats and is leading on 15 seats, as per the latest details updated on the website of the Election Commission on 5:50 am. (ANI)