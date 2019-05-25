LS polls: Mulayam, Akhilesh register victory

[India], May 24 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav won Mainpuri and Azamgarh Lok Sabha Parliamentary seats, respectively.

The winning margin of Mulayam Singh Yadav, however, plummeted to 94,389 from 3,64,666 in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Akhilesh Yadav won by a margin of 2,59,874 seats.

The father-son duo polled 5,24,926 and 6,21,578 in their constituencies, respectively.

While Mulayam was pitted against Prem Singh Shakya of the BJP, Akhilesh contested against Dinesh Nirahua of the ruling party at the Center.

Last time, Mulayam Singh had won from his son's constituency--Azamgarh, with a margin of 63,204 votes. The counting of votes for the 542 Lok Sabha seats is currently underway. (ANI)