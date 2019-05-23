LS polls: NDA ahead on 10 seats in Jharkhand

[India], May 23 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) have taken a lead on 10 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, according to EC website.

Indian National Congress (INC), on the other hand, is leading on three seats in the state.

Big names from BJP which are leading comfortably include Jayant Sinha from Hazaribagh, Pashupati Nath Singh from Dhanbad and Sanjay Seth from Ranchi Lok Sabha seat.

BJP and AJSU are also leading on Dumka, Palamu, Rajmahal, Chatra, Giridih, Godda, Jamshedpur and Koderma parliamentary seats.

Congress is ahead in Lohardaga, Khunti and Singhbhum seats while its regional ally Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is facing a complete wipeout in the state. On the national front, the ruling BJP appeared to be storming back to power in the country with a comfortable majority on its own for the second consecutive time and is set to cross the 300-mark along with its allies in the Lok Sabha. BJP whose campaign was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on nationalism and a strident anti-Congressplank was leading in 294 seats, 22 seats more than the halfway mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Its allies Shiv Sena (20), JD-U (16) and Lok Janshakti Party (6) were also doing well in Maharashtra and Bihar. (ANI)