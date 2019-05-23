LS Polls: Over 52 per cent polling recorded till 4 pm, , Jharkhand leads tally

Over 52 per cent of voters cast their ballot till 4 pm on Sunday in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls covering 59 constituencies across seven states with Jharkhand topping the chart.

Jharkhand witnessed 64.81 per cent voting, while West Bengal recorded second-highest voter turnout at 63.66 per cent till 4 pm.

The estimated turnout in Madhya Pradesh at 59.38 per cent, 56.55 per cent in Himachal Pradesh, 51.18 per cent in Chandigarh, 48.74 per cent in Punjab, 46.66 per cent in Bihar and 46.58 per cent in Uttar Pradesh. The average voter turnout stood at 52.15 per cent.

Polling began at 7 am in 59 parliamentary constituencies spread over seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh and will continue till 6 pm. The seven-phase general election started on April 11. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 23. (ANI)