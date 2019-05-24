LS polls: Ravi Shankar Prasad wins against Shatrughan Sinha

[India], May 24 (ANI): BJP leader Ravi Shakar Prasad on Friday retained the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency for the saffron party after defeating sitting MP Shatrughan Sinha by a margin of 2.84 lakh voters.

The Rajya Sabha MP polled whopping 6,07,506, while the incumbent Sinha got 3,22,849 seats.

Former BJP leader and actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha was the winner from the seat in 2009 and 2014 but joined the Congress party in 2019 after differences arose between him and the party leadership.

Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are fighting the Lok Sabha elections in a grand coalition. The RJD, for the first time in its history, couldn't manage to win even a single seat. The ruling BJP-JDU-LJP alliance in Bihar achieved a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections with BJP winning 17 seats, while its allies Janata Dal-United (JDU) getting 16 seats and Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) winning six seats. The Congress, however, won one seat. (ANI)