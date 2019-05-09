LS Polls: Will win by huge margin from Dhanbad, says Kirti Azad

Dhanbad (Jharkhand) [India], May 9 (ANI): Congress leader Kirti Azad on Thursday said he is confident of winning by a huge margin against sitting Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MP PN Singh from Dhanbad.

Singh won the 2014 general election by a margin of 2,92, 954 votes against Ajay Kumar Dubey of Congress.

Speaking to ANI, Azad said, "I am confident about a huge victory. People of Dhanbad want a change and I understand the pain they are going through because I have worked here for 11 years."

"Dhanbad has earned me bread and butter which I can not forget as I belong to Jharkhand whereas my opponent Singh is from Bihar," added Azad. Criticising the BJP leader over lack of development in the region in last five years, the Congress leader said, "What has PN Singh done for this area? Name one thing which he has done for his constituency. 26 trains terminated permanently and setting up IIM and AIIMS did not happen. All these were central government projects." A total of 20 candidates are contesting on Dhanbad Lok Sabha seat, polling for which will be held on May 12. (ANI)