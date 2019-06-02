LS results 2019: Rajnath Singh wins Lucknow Lok Sabha seat

[India], May 24 (ANI): Home Minister Rajnath Singh won Lucknow Lok Sabha seat by over 3 lakh votes against SP-BSP alliance candidate and Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha.

Singh polled a total of 6,27,881 votes while his nearest rival Sinha got 2,82,858 votes.

Singh on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah for the performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP won 271 Lok Sabha seats, while is leading on 32 other seats, as per the latest details of vote counting on the website of Election Commission of India (ECI).

The counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections is underway across the country, which voted for 542 seats in seven-phases, beginning April 11 and ending on May 19.