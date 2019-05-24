LS results 2019: Sonia Gandhi retains her Rae Bareli seat

[India], May 24 (ANI): Bringing the lone seat from the state for Congress, Sonia Gandhi registered a win from Rae Bareli with 5,34,918 votes.

However, her winning margin has plummeted to 1,67,178 from 3,52,713. The UPA chairperson was pitted against BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh. The SP and the BSP had supported her on this seat.

In 2014, she had won by defeating BJP's Ajay Agarwal.

Meanwhile, as per current voting trend, her son and party president Rahul Gandhi is trailing behind BJP's Smriti Irani in Congress' stronghold Amethi.

In Uttar Pradesh so far, BJP has won 53 seats and is leading on nine, leaving the SP-BSP-RLS alliance far behind. The grand-old Congress has been decimated to a single seat in the state. The counting of votes for the 542 Lok Sabha seats is currently underway, beginning April 11 and ending on May 19. (ANI)