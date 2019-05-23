LS results: Congress headquarters all geared up for D-day

[India], May 23 (ANI): The Congress party is all decked up for the D-day, that is May 23, as the grand old party is expecting a favourable result in the Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to ANI, Congress secretary in-charge (communications) Pranav Jha said: "The presence of the party workers and leaders is required more at the counting centre. As soon as trends will start showing a favourable result for the party, top leaders will come to the party office."

Jha further said several Congress party workers will be present in the party headquarters from 7 am onwards on the result day, today.

"Party workers have also been given permission to celebrate in the party office. Congress President Rahul Gandhi will also arrive at the party headquarters in the evening," Jha added. (ANI)