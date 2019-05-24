LS Results: PM Modi's mother greets media outside residence

[India], May 23 (ANI): With trends showcasing BJP-led NDA's comfortable victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi on Thursday greeted media outside her residence here.

Dressed in a white saree, Heeraben Modi greeted media with folded hands.

As per the latest figures, BJP on its own is leading on over 290 seats across the country, and eyeing to beat its 2014 Lok Sabha election tally of 282.

The BJP, whose campaign was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank, was leading in 292 seats, 20 seats more than the halfway mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Its allies Shiv Sena (20), JD-U (16) and Lok Janshakti Party (6) were also doing well in Maharashtra and Bihar.

On the other side, the main challenger Congress was way behind BJP leading in only 51 seats. Its ally DMK has put up a good show leading in 22 of the 30 seats in Tamil Nadu. The Congress was leading in eight of the nine seats it contested in the state. The party was also doing well in Kerala where it was leading in 15 out of total 20 parliamentary seats. (ANI)