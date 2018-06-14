Lt Col Purohit's letter reveals torture ordeal

Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit, accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, in a 24-page letter alleged that he was tortured in the custody of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

In the letter written to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which has come into the public eye for the first time, he said that he was beaten and threatened to confess to a crime he never committed.

He accused the ATS and Army officers of torturing him in the letter and said that he was held in illegal detention.

He also named six officers for the torture in the letter. His claim was also investigated by the human rights panel. On September 29, 2008, a blast at Malegaon killed six and injured 101 people. In November 2008, the Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested 11 people in this connection. However, in April 2011, the investigation was transferred to the NIA. (ANI)