Lt Gen Bhatt chairs security meet at North Kashmir

[India] Mar 23 (ANI): Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General AK Bhatt on Friday chaired a meeting in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday in order to review the security situation at Pohrupet area in Baramullah district.

The aim of the review was to strengthen the synergy among all agencies engaged in counter terror operations.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of Army and Police apart from the field commanders from both the forces.

Earlier on February 10, Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) Lieutenant General Sarath Chand visited the valley to review the situation.

During his visit he interacted with the stationed troops and emphasised on the need for undertaking relentless intelligence based operations to sustain pressure on the terrorist groups and maintain a high degree of vigil along the Line of Control (LoC) to eliminate any infiltration bid.(ANI)