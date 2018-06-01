Lt. Gen Devraj Anbu takes over as Vice Chief of Army Staff

[India], June 01 (ANI): Lieutenant General Devraj Anbu took over as Vice Chief of Army Staff and Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh took over as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command on Friday.

Lt General Anbu, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM was earlier the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, was commissioned in the Sikh Light Infantry on 7 June 1980.

Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, AVSM**, YSM, SM was earlier, the General officer was Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Information System and Training).

Singh was commissioned into 9 Dogra Regiment on 13 December 1980. (ANI)