Lt Gen Joshi visits forward posts in Siachen, reviews operational preparedness  

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Lieutenant General YK Joshi, GOC Fire and Fury Corps, on Saturday visited the forward posts in Siachen glacier and reviewed the operational preparedness in the sector.

The Corps Commander conveyed his appreciation to the troops for their perseverance and fighting spirit even in extreme altitudes of 20,000 feet plus and harsh temperatures up to minus 50-degree Celsius, read a statement on Saturday.

Lieutenant General Joshi also paid homage to the martyrs of Operation Meghdoot at the Siachen War Memorial. (ANI)