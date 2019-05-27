Lt Gen PJS Pannu to take over as Dy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations) on June 1

[India], May 26 (ANI): Lt Gen PJS Pannu will take over as the Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations) from Air Marshal Rajeev Sachdeva on June 1.

Lt Gen Pannu will look after the raising of Defence Cyber and Space agencies along with the Special Forces Division. He is currently posted as Deputy Chief Integrated Defence Staff (Doctrine Organisation and Training).

The General Officer is an alumnus of Indian Military Academy and was commissioned into 22nd Battalion, The Maratha Light Infantry (MLI) on December 13, 1980, and commanded the battalion from May 1999 to February 2001 in Uri Sector (Jammu and Kashmir) during Operation VIJAY.

Lt Gen Pannu has held a string of important command and staff appointments and took active part in many operations. He has also attended major prestigious courses like the Defence Services Staff College, Senior Command, Higher Command and National Defence College course in his career. The General Officer has been an instructor in the prestigious Indian Military Academy. He has also held important appointments in various Formation Headquarters and Army Headquarters such as General Staff Officer grade 1 and Director in Military Operations Directorate, Colonel Military Secretary at HQ 1 Corps, Director of Perspective and Planning Directorate and Deputy Military Assistant to Chief of Army Staff. He has commanded an Infantry Brigade in Kashmir Valley, has been Commandant of MLI Regimental Centre, commanded an infantry division in the North East. The General Officer served as ADG MO (Special Operations) and DG Infantry before taking over a prestigious Corps in the Northern Command. He has also served in UN Mission in Mozambique from May 1993 to May 1994 and Sudan from Aug 2005 to Aug 2006 as Chiefs of Operations in both Missions. The General Officer took over the prestigious appointment of Colonel of the MARATHA LI from May 1, 2014 The officer has been awarded the Param Vishist Seva Medal in 2018, Ati Vishist Seva Medal in 2014, and Vishist Seva Medal in 2008, and COAS recommendation card in 2006 for his distinguished service. Lt Gen PS Rajeshwar is currently the chairman of Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC). He is the 12th CISC to head the IDS. He took over from Lt Gen (retd) Satish Dua. IDS was established in 2001 on the basis of recommendations of the Kargil Review Committee. It acts as a point organisation for jointsmanship in Ministry of Defence which integrates policy, doctrine, warfighting, and procurement by employing best management practices. (ANI)