Lt Gen YK Joshi visits forward locations in Ladakh

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): Lt Gen YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding Fire and Fury Corps, on Saturday visited forward locations in Western Ladakh to review operational preparedness in the sector.

He was accompanied by GOC, Forever in Operations Division.

During his visit, Lt Gen Joshi met and interacted with troops deployed on the LC and complimented them for the high standard of professionalism displayed by them, despite the tough terrain and weather challenges.

He further urged them to continue to discharge their duty with the same tenacity and resolve. (ANI)