Lt. Gov directs Kejriwal to convene meeting with officers

[India], June 19 (ANI): Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal wrote a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to hold a meeting with officers to sort out the differences between his government and the bureaucrats.

Baijal's letter was in response to Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia's letter to him, seeking the former's help to end the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers' 'strike' in the national capital.

"Lieutenant Governor (has) requested Chief Minister to urgently meet the officers in the Secretariat, so that apprehensions and concerns of both sides can be suitably addressed through dialogue in the best interest of the people of Delhi," a release from Raj Niwas read.

"Lieutenant Governor has written that earlier also, he had advised to make efforts to restore trust between the elected government and the officers. Lieutenant Governor stated that he was glad that Chief Minister had tweeted an appeal to the officers assuring them of safety and security in their interactions with the elected government," the release further stated. On Sunday, Kejriwal had assured the officers that he would ensure their safety and security if they attend the meeting called by ministers. Kejriwal, Sisodia along with Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain and Cabinet minister Gopal Rai had been camping at the Raj Niwas for the past one week, demanding a direction to the IAS officers working under the Delhi administration to end their undeclared strike. (ANI)