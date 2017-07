[India], July 3 (ANI): A dead body of a policeman was found floating in Gomti River on Monday.

On investigation, it was found that the body had M.K. Shukla's name plate in his pocket. Prima facie, he seems to be on the lowest level of the police department.

He was also a security personnel of Advocate General of Lucknow.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on. (ANI)