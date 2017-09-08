Lucknow boy hangs self after 'Blue Whale' challenge

Lucknow: Another suspected case of suicide due to the dangerous Blue Whale Challenge has been reported from Lucknow where a 13-year-old boy succumbed to this deadly game.





The victim identified as Aditya---living in his maternal house in Lucknow's Indira Nagar and studying at Aditya Nirmala Convent School---hanged himself to death after he was given this task in the game.





The deceased's relative has informed that the boy was an average student in school and he used to play the game on his mother's mobile phone.



The body of the 13-year-old boy has been sent for post-mortem.

The deadly Blue Whale game, which has claimed many innocent lives, is an online game that challenges players for over 50 days, demanding them to complete tasks given by an anonymous controller.

The game firstly asks the player to draw a whale on a piece of paper, then carve a whale figure on their body, and then gives other tasks such as watching horror movies alone etc. The tasks include the final challenge to commit suicide.

The dreaded game is reportedly created by Phillipe Budeikin, a Russian psychology student.