Lucknow: CM Adityanath chairs review meeting

June 18 (ANI): A review meeting of six departments, including Social Welfare, Disabled Welfare, Minority Welfare, Backward Class Welfare, Women Welfare, Food Safety and Drugs departments, chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was held here on Saturday.

The meeting was held to review the works being done by the ministers in the 100 days of the Yogi-government.

During the meeting, providing scholarship to all the backward castes was also discussed, said state cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar.

"A CWC report on both the Waqf boards has also been submitted to the Chief Minister who has forwarded it to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further probe," Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, state Cabinet Minister said. "We discussed about the performance and weakness which are being faced by the officials," said Mohsin Raza, state minister for minorities, waqf and Haj. (ANI)