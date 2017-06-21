Lucknow cop gets a congratulatory pat for poem on yoga

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated a sub-inspector in Lucknow for writing a poem on Yoga. Police sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh was greeted by Prime Minister Modi, who appreciated his gesture. Singh wrote the poem describing the benefits of Yoga.

Beautifully starting his poem, he thanked Prime Minister Modi for getting June 21 recognised as the Yoga Day on an international level.

Singh is the first sub-inspector of Lucknow to have been greeted by the Prime Minister in such a manner.

The United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga by consensus after adopting a measure proposed by Prime Minister Modi.