Lucknow: DM orders change in school timings as cold wave intensifies

[India] December 19 (ANI): Lucknow District Magistrate (DM), Kaushal Raj Sharma on Tuesday ordered classes in all schools from Nursery to Std 8 to start at 9 am from December 21 to January 31 in the wake of cold wave.

The temperature dipped to 9.4 degrees Celsius in Lucknow today.

The order will be applicable to all Uttar Pradesh Board, CBSE and ICSE board affiliated schools of the city.

Meanwhile, Delhi has been also witnessing chilly winter mornings and nights for the last few days.

The reason for the chilly days in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) is due to the drop in the mercury levels. As the wind speed is still moderate, dense fog formation is also not taking place. Moreover, as of now, the pollution levels are also not expected to make a comeback. Thus, for the next three to four days, Delhiites are expected to witness a fog and smog free Delhi. (ANI)