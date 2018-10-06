Lucknow jeweller abduction: Kidnappers' vehicle identified

[India] Oct 06 (ANI): In a new development pertaining to the kidnapping of a 63-year-old jeweller from Lucknow, Senior Superintendent of Police (Lucknow) on Sunday said police have identified the car in which the victim was transported to Nepal after being abducted on September 28.

Speaking to media, the police official said that they have recovered CCTV footages from all the cameras placed near the border areas and have addressed the matter to the concerned agencies.

"We have included CCTV footage in the probe, the car is being identified from the footage, including those from our cameras in border areas. Letters were written to concerned agencies on the legality of the manner in which he was taken," he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brajesh Pathak also said the Lucknow police has been directed to thoroughly investigate the matter and update the government on developments in the issue at the earliest. "Nepal is our friend. Nepal and India have a responsibility towards each other and law should be abided by. Police of an area has to be informed even if nearby district's police wants to arrest someone from that area. We will surely provide you with all the other details pertaining to the case soon," he said. 63-year-old Kishori Lal Soni was abducted while he was returning from his shop and was later taken to Nepal, where he has been kept in police custody. A case of kidnapping under section 364 of IPC (Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) has been registered at the Madiyava police station. The incident came to light after the victim's family, on September 29, received a call from Nepal stating that he was being placed under police custody. The entire incident of abduction was caught on a CCTV camera. In the footage, it can be seen how two men pushed Soni inside a car, while another man, who arrived at the crime spot moments later, fled away taking his scooter. The son of the victim, Vikas Soni, has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj urging for an impartial probe by high-ranking officials in the matter. (ANI)