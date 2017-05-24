Lucknow: Livid Police aspirants protest against 'recruitment irregularity'

[India], May 24 (ANI): Angry police aspirants on Wednesday staged a massive demonstration outside Vidhan Sabha here, against the alleged irregularity in the recruitment of constables in the Uttar Pradesh police.

"We have been tortured. We thought him as a guardian and we went to Yogi Adityanath ji but the police is beating us up now. We wanted to demonstrate a very peaceful protest but the police are resorting to violence. We have been betrayed," said a protestor to ANI here.

"We were going to the Vidhan Sabha to protest. But the police charged baton on us. They are not letting us have a peaceful protest," said another protestor.

It has been alleged that discrimination has been committed in calling the candidates for the recruitment. Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released an employment notification inviting candidates to apply for the positions of Computer Operator. The candidates will be selected on the basis of an online written exam and typing test. (ANI)