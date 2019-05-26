Lucknow: Man tries to throw acid on wife; injured elderly woman

[India], May 26 (ANI): A man reportedly tried to throw acid at his wife in Raja Bazaar area here. However, he missed the target and the acid injured an elderly woman.

"There were some issues going on between the couple. The girl was staying at her father's place in Raja Bazaar. The husband came here and tried to throw some liquid on her face. In the incident, an elderly lady has got injured," said Vikas Tripathi, Superintendent of Police, West Lucknow.

The police have registered a case against the man and started investigating the case. (ANI)