Lucknow metro officials making manure from seized tobacco products

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): The tobacco products seized by the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) security staff are being recycled as manure.

So far, they have seized tobacco products and matchboxes weighing nearly 10,000-kg at Transport Nagar metro station out of which they have produced nearly 1,000-kg manure for the gardens.

“We have put up a board outside the metro station, which clearly mentions that carrying tobacco products inside the metro premises is prohibited. However, when they are caught with tobacco products during security checking, we seize these prohibited products from them and later on are recycled as manure,” said Anup Kumar, a security official at the metro depot.

The idea to recycle seized tobacco products into manure was first mooted by the LMRC’s Environment Department. Accordingly, they started segregating tobacco products seized from the commuters before putting them into a specialised composting machine to make manure. “This manure is used for metro gardens,” said Jai Singh, an official with LMRC’s Environment Department. Singh, while talking to ANI, further said: “This exercise to recycle seized tobacco products is good for our environment. The other metro stations of LMRC should also replicate this initiative, which is so environment-friendly.” (ANI)