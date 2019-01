[India], Jan 16 (ANI): Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) jawans on Wednesday staged a protest at Lucknow's Hazratganj Chauraha over their demands of regularisation of jobs, amenities like the Home Guard and others.

They also demanded a fixed pension after 60 years of age.

The jawans were adamant on marching to the Chief Minister's residence, however, police officials managed to keep them under control. A large number of policemen were deployed to keep a lid on the situation. (ANI)