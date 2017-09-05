Lucknow: Rajnath inaugurates Separate Family Accommodation for SSB jawan's family

[India], Sept. 4 (ANI): Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated newly constructed Separate Family Accommodation at Gomti Nagar Extension here.

Rajnath was accorded floral reception by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) DG, Archana Ramasundaram on his arrival.

The Home Minister handed over the keys of Separate Family Accommodation to the Jawans.

Rajnath, on the occasion, applauded the working of SSB and empathised the splendid work done in curbing Human Trafficking on Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan by SSB.

The Home Ministry has accorded consent to construct Separate Family Accommodations at various places for the Jawans, who are serving the nation and are not able to live with their families.

Ramasundaram said that with this the Jawans will discharge their duties in a tension-free atmosphere, who used to be concerned about their family in their absence.

She also appreciated the personal effort made by the Home Minister in pursuing and providing accommodations to the families of the Jawans.

Ramasundaram also said, this facility means a lot to SSB because this will enhance our housing satisfaction in a considerable way.

She also apprised that almost in every 'Sainik Sammelan' Jawans from Southern India have always urged that in Southern India also one reserve Battalion of SSB should be established and such types of accommodation should be built for families of Jawans.

She informed that a total of 85 acres of land has been allotted to SSB near Hyderabad for the purpose.

She also thanked Rajnath for the guidance and co-operation for the fresh authorisation of intelligence wing to make the task of border management more effective.

"This will add another golden leaf in history of Force," Ramasundaram said.

The residential complex has been constructed for SSB in a prominent location. A Police canteen will also be made available for daily catering needs of Jawans in this residential campus. (ANI)