Lucknow shooting: Co-passenger raises questions, accused counters allegations

The passenger who was accompanying Apple employee Vivek Tewari on Friday night when he was allegedly shot dead by an Uttar Pradesh police constable, recounted the incidents leading to the murder.

Speaking to ANI, Sana Khan said, "The incident took place around 12-1 in the night. The car was never stationary and it was moving. The police had no reason for coming and shouting at us. They may have misunderstood the presence of a lady in the car. It made no sense of what they did and why they did it. My statements have been misrepresented. It wasn't that I felt like a bullet has been fired (as reported by some media) but in reality, a bullet was fired. He had no injury in his head and he was hit on his chin."

However, the accused constable, while explaining the incident, demanded the registration of an First Information Report (FIR) against the deceased for trying to run over him. Speaking from Gomti Nagar police station, suspended constable Prashant Choudhary said, "I did not shoot him. He hit me with the car first. I asked him to come out of the car. He reversed his car twice and tried to run over me. I was on the ground and took out my pistol only to warn him. The pistol was loaded and a shot got fired. I did not fire and had no intentions of shooting him. The man fled from the spot after being hit by the bullet." "No one is registering my case. I might be an accused but he also attempted to murder me by running over me. I demand that my complaint is registered. I want to know the reason why my case won't be registered," he added. (ANI)