Lucknow shooting: Deceased's kin threatens to take body to Adityanath's house

[India], Sep 29 (ANI): Following the death of Vivek Tiwari late on Friday night in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar area, the victim's brother said the family will take Tiwari's body to Adityanath's residence if he did not come visit them.

"We have three demands. An SIT has to be formed for a probe, a job should be given to his wife and the right amount of compensation hould be given to the family. We are waiting for Yogi Ji to come here, else we'll take Vivek's body to his residence. If he can't come, we'll go," Vivek's brother told ANI.

Lucknow District Magistrate said that a written communication has been sent to Tiwari's family, stating that all demands put forth have been accepted. "All demands of the family have been sanctioned. If they want CBI enquiry, then it will be initiated. Job will be given to his wife and Rs. 25 lakhs will be given as compensation. Enquiry will be completed within 30 days," he said. Tiwari, an employee of Apple, was on his way home when the Police asked him to stop his car, and was later shot at. Tiwari was immediately taken to Lohia Hospital in the city, where he succumbed to his injuries. However, the police constable who has been accused of shooting Tiwari claimed that he fired in self-defence, as Tiwari tried to run over him. The victim's wife, Kalpana Tiwari, also urged Adityanath to address the incident and take necessary steps against the constable. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday spoke to Adityanath and Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash Singh on the same. An investigation was also launched by the UP Police against the accused under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)