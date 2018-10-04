Lucknow twin murder: Main accused arrested

[India], Oct 4 (ANI): The local police on Thursday arrested the main accused in Lucknow twin murder case, wherein two brothers were killed by unknown men.

Speaking to the media, OP Singh, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police said, "We have arrested the main accused in just 24 hours of the murder that took place in Thakurganj area last night. We are yet to nab the other two accused involved in the killing of the two brothers."

Elaborating further about the case, Singh clarified that an old rivalry is the reason behind the killing of the duo. He also ensured that a thorough investigation will be carried out by the police and a strict action will be taken against the culprits.

On Wednesday night, two brothers were shot dead after being beaten up by the group of unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's Thakurganj area. The deceased were identified as Imran and Armaan and were travelling in a car when they were attacked. This twin murder came just a few days after Vivek Tiwari, an Apple executive, was allegedly shot by a police constable on the left side of his chin for refusing to stop his car on September 29. (ANI)