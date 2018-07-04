Lucknow University closed after attack on faculty

[India], July 4 (ANI): The counseling for admission in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow University was closed on Wednesday until further orders after over a dozen of faculty members were attacked by unknown miscreants inside the campus premises.

The protesters apparently were Samajwadi Party workers demanding various changes in the admission procedure.

Dean Student Welfare and Proctor were among the faculty members, who got injured during the attack.

"All the students who are protesting do not belong to our university. Also, none of our students had anything to do with what happened today. This has been happening for the past three days. It has happened because of the carelessness of the district administration," said Surendra Pratap Singh, Vice Chancellor, Lucknow University.

Following the incident, police arrested few of the protestors. The university has been closed for now until actions are taken against those, who attacked the faculty members, VC said. (ANI)