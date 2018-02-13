Lucknow varsity issues advisory against students roaming inside premises

[India], Feb.13 (ANI): The Lucknow University administration on Tuesday issued an advisory to its students to refrain from roaming and loitering inside the campus on Valentine's Day.

Calling the celebration a western tradition, the varsity issued the order on February 10, which was signed by Chief Proctor Vinod Singh.

A statement on the same read, "Over the past few years, it's been observed that under the influence of Western culture, youth are celebrating February 14 as Valentine's Day. All students are hereby informed that on February 14, the university will remain closed on the occasion of Maha Shivratri".

"Students found without an identity card or fee receipt as proof will not be allowed to enter the campus. Boys have been warned strictly against passing remarks or luring girls with presents. If caught doing so, stringent action will be taken," the statement added. The advisory also urges parents not to let their wards roam in university premises on Wednesday. Earlier in 2009, authorities had banned carrying of flowers, bouquets and gifts on campus on Valentine's Day, to prevent any untoward incidents or misbehavior against girls. (ANI)