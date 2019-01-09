Lucknow's 'Andhe Ki Chowki,' 'Langda Phatak' to be renamed after martyrs

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has decided to rename places addressed as 'Andhe Ki Chowki' and 'Langda Phatak' in the city as these expressions are considered an affront to the differently abled people. These places will be named after the martyrs.

"It came to my notice that there are places named as 'Langda Phatak' and 'Andhe Ki Chowki' in the city. It is wrong. Earlier such names were in the use but now our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us the word 'Divyang' for the differently abled people. We have decided to rename these places soon," said Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia.

"We will take up the matter at the Working Committee meeting. These places will be renamed after martyrs," said the Mayor. It is worth mentioning that Prime Minister Modi in his monthly radio address-Mann Ki Baat-to the nation in December 2015 had requested the countrymen to use 'Divyang' word for the differently abled people. (ANI)